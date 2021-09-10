More

    2022 World Cup Qualifications – With a hat-trick, Lionel Messi carries Argentina and overtakes Pelé

    A hat-trick and a historic mark erased: Lionel Messi had a perfect evening on Thursday, scoring a hat-trick in Argentina’s victory over Bolivia in the framework of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. With these new goals, the new star of Paris Saint-Germain becomes the sole holder of the record for selection goals in South America, surpassing the legendary Pelé.

    Facing a hard-working Bolivia, Messi scored in the 14th, 64th and 88th minutes, cheering the 25,000 spectators at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, open to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and again Marcos Acuña had good chances but their actions failed in the trenches of the Bolivian defense.

    In the wake of Neymar, Brazil makes the roller coaster

    Messi in tears

    I waited a long time for this. Now to enjoy it is a unique moment after waiting so long I am very happy“, declared the striker overwhelmed by the emotion to the point of bursting into tears. Messi, of which it was the 153rd selection in the Argentina team, thus beats with 79 goals for the national team the record of the legendary Brazilian Pelé, that was 77 goals.

    The selected world record holder is Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal with 111 goals in 180 appearances, the most recent against Ireland last week. At the end of the meeting, the organizers have planned a concert and fireworks.


    The players raised their arms to the stands which were only 30% occupied due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “THEThese people are crazy (with joy). Everything is linked, the national team which has just been champion of the Copa America“, said Messi referring to the access restrictions in the stadiums due to the sanitary restrictions. With 18 points, Argentina are second behind Brazil, Thursday 2-0 winner against Peru. Bolivia, it no longer has any chance of qualifying.

