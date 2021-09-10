2022 World Cup qualifiers – Neymar shines, Brazil rolls the rollercoaster against Peru

Back to normal and victory for Brazil. Four days after its abortive shock against Argentina following what the local press had described as a “health scandal”, the Auriverde selection continued its perfect course in the context of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Thanks in particular in Neymar, again decisive, the selection of Tite beat Peru (2-0) Thursday night in Recife, removing an eighth success in as many matches.

“Ney” scored his 69th goal in 113 matches, eight lengths off “King” Pelé’s record. During the celebration, the Brazilian number 10 lifted his jersey, showing off his bulging abs to silence criticism over his supposed overweight, as he has just restarted his season with Paris Saint-Germain. More legs than in the sluggish victory last week against Chile (2-0), the superstar also delivered an assist for Everton Ribeiro, who had already scored the Brazilian goal against La Roja.

The Marseillais Gerson holder

Despite these favorable statistics, Neymar was still far from his best level, with many missed passes and some annoyance that earned him a yellow card for a bad gesture late in the game: he will be suspended against Venezuela in October.

Sunday, in Sao Paulo, the Seleçao had spent only five minutes in the field, due to the interruption of the Brazil-Argentina shock, in incredible conditions. Agents of the health vigilance body Anvisa had entered the lawn to stop the meeting because of four players from Albiceleste playing in England who had violated the anticovid protocol.

Brazil were still deprived of their Premier League players, but that didn’t stop coach Tite from fielding a strong-looking team against the Peruvians. He made three changes compared to last Thursday’s match against Chile, including the neo-Marseillais Gerson in place of the Lyonnais Bruno Guimaraes.

Hulk back

La Seleçao showed a better face than against La Roja, especially in the first period, with a Neymar-Paqueta tandem in charge of the offensive animation. Gerson missed his duel against Gallese (10th), but Everton Ribeiro, his former teammate at Flamengo, opened the scoring (1-0, 14th) by taking a good low cross from Neymar.

Brazil eased off after the goal, but woke up to some great action from Gabigol. The center forward overflowed to the right, saw his strike pushed back, Everton tried his luck in turn and the ball ended up in the feet of Neymar, who only had to push it into the net (2-0, 40th).

Tite’s men did not manage to increase the score after the break, despite the entries of Dani Alves, Bruno Guimaraes and Hulk, who made his comeback in the selection after five years of absence. Second top scorer in the Brazilian championship with seven goals, Hulk, well put into orbit by Paqueta, could have scored the third goal of the match, but shot slightly above (86th).

