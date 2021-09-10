256 GB Micro SD card for Nintendo Switch or smartphones at -48%

While waiting for the release of the OLED Switch and its 64 GB of internal memory scheduled for October 8, many have to juggle the unfortunate 32 GB of the current Switch. To overcome this problem, there is a 256 GB Micro SD card on sale at Amazon at a price of 45 €.

As soon as the console was released in March 2017, it was known that the internal storage of the console would be a problem. Many are those who, foresight, then bought an extra memory card to store all their games.

If it is technically possible to put any micro SD card in the machine, Nintendo has partnered from the launch with the manufacturer SanDisk to offer memory cards that meet certain criteria to be sure to have a pleasant experience.

SanDisk 256 GB Micro SD card for 45 € at Amazon

The features of the official SanDisk Micro SDXC card for Nintendo Switch

To meet the requirements of Nintendo in general and the Switch in particular, this memory card has the SDXC standard which allows it to ensure a reading speed of 100 MB / s and 90 MB / s in writing. It is certainly not the fastest card on the market, but it is sufficient and necessary to function perfectly in the Switch ecosystem.





In addition to your screenshots and videos, the whole point of the Switch’s SD port is that it can store your games and their DLCs and play them directly as if they were integrated into the console. A significant saving of time and energy.

Of course you can also use it for a smartphone equipped with an additional SD port or a digital camera. 4K video capture is quite possible with this card model.

