93% of households do not have enough to eat, according to the UN

In Afghanistan, more than nine in 10 households (93%) do not have enough food. This is the alert launched by the UN on Friday, September 10, a few days before a conference intended to raise the $ 606 million that the organization needs by the end of 2021 in this country.

“Three in four families cut back on portions or borrow food and they also buy cheaper food, forgoing more nutritious foods like dairy products, meat or vegetables”, said Anthea Webb, deputy regional director of the World Food Program (WFP) for Asia-Pacific, via video conference from Bangkok during a regular UN briefing in Geneva. WFP conducted a telephone survey from August 21 (a week after Kabul fell to the Taliban) to September 5 in the 34 provinces of Afghanistan.





The situation was already very critical because of the pandemic and a severe drought, but the difficulty in accessing cash since the arrival of the Taliban has made the situation even worse and the prices of basic necessities rising. “The proportion of households that resort to extreme schemes to compensate [le manque de nourriture] Doubled”, insisted Anthea Webb, citing the example of parents forgoing meals in order to be able to feed their children.

Before August 15, 81% of households said they did not have enough to eat. But if families allowed themselves high-protein foods like dairy products or meat, once a week before the fall of Kabul, they went down to only once every two weeks, detailed. Anthea Webb.

WFP alone needs $ 200 million by the end of the year to help 14 million Afghans out of a total population of 38 million.