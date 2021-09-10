a case spotted in the Ardennes, French poultry sheltered

The risk level was reduced from “negligible” to “moderate” after the discovery of a case in an individual.

A case of bird flu was detected in a farmyard in the Ardennes, immediately raising the level of risk in France to “moderate”And the confinement from Friday, September 10 of poultry in sensitive areas.

Barely a week after the official announcement of the end of the influenza which had led to the slaughter of more than 3.5 million poultry last winter, a new case detected not far from the Belgian border rings the bell. general alert among French breeders. “This case does not call into question the status recovered by France on September 2 as an ‘influenza free country’“, We stressed at the Ministry of Agriculture. Confirmed Thursday, it was detected in an individual whose poultry are not marketed.

But the danger is there. And the rise in the level of risk, of “negligible” To “moderate“, on “the entire metropolitan area“, Comes into force”at once», According to the decree published on Friday Official newspaper. Preventive measures have been made compulsory in municipalities located in so-called special risk areas (ZRP), that is to say sheltering wetlands frequented by migratory birds – mainly bird migration corridors. Among these measures, the sheltering of poultry on farms (and no longer in the open air), the prohibition of the gathering of birds (for competitions) or compulsory vaccination in zoos for young people are imposed. birds that cannot be confined or protected under netting.

“No panic”

These measures are intended to contain any further outbreaks after a disastrous year for duck farmers. Between November and May, France had identified nearly 500 outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry farms in 15 departments, mainly in the South-West known for its production of foie gras.





“No panic. It is a measure of extreme caution and precaution. It’s early, but it allows you to better prepare», Declared to AFP Eric Dumas, the new president of Cifog, the inter-profession of palmipeds with foie gras. “Our DNA is the outdoors», He recalls, while agreeing that sheltering is necessary. “Nobody wants to relive what we’ve been through this year“. Breeder in the Landes, a department which has concentrated with the Gers and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques 95% of outbreaks of highly pathogenic influenza this winter, Eric Dumas is one of the producers who must confine now.

“We know that we will no longer have an exemption in small farms to leave ducks outside», Underlined for his part Florian Boucherie, president of the Cifog short circuits commission, which breeds, feeds and processes his geese and ducks on his exploitation of the Périgord Noir. He is not yet concerned by raising the level of risk, but aware of the stakes. “We tell ourselves that if we all play the game, the future will be greener“.

“There will be foie gras at Christmas”

The risk is enormous for France, by far the world number one, which produces around 30 million tonnes of duck foie gras. This figure has fallen to 21 million tonnes this year. The ministry specified that all the measures taken this Friday would be “accompanied by daily clinical monitoring in all farms (commercial and non-commercial)“. If a new epizootic were to develop, resulting in the loss of free status, this would imply the automatic closure of certain markets, such as China and South Korea.

In the meantime, Eric Dumas wants to be reassuring: “We want to show that we are bouncing back, we will be present»On the shelves at the end of the year. “There will be foie gras at Christmas“, He assured at the end of the week in front of journalists.