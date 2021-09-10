a character will die in the episode of this Friday, September 10 (spoiler)

In episode 9 of season 18 of NCIS: special investigations, broadcast this Friday, September 10 on M6, one of the characters will experience a disastrous fate. Who is it ?
M6 continues its broadcast of the unpublished season 18 of NCIS: special investigations. This Friday September 10 from 9:05 pm, you will be able to discover episode 9, entitled “Frozen”. In this new chapter of the American detective series, Gibbs’ team (Mark Harmon whose character will experience difficulties) is dispatched to the investigation of a murder of a man found in a food truck. At the same time, several of the recurring characters are going through difficult times. Thus, Kasie must manage from a distance the stormy relations between her mother and her sister.
A character will die in the episode of NCIS
For his part, Palmer (Brian Dietzen) continues to mourn his wife. CAUTION SPOILERS! As for Fornell (Joe Spano), he begins the episode very perky, coming to see his friend Gibbs to tell him that he wants to move to Costa Rica now that his daughter Emily has quit drugs. But, in the middle of the episode, in a panic, he makes a phone call to Gibbs who joins him at the hospital. Fornell is desperate because Emily (Juliette Angelo) has been hospitalized but he does not yet know what is going on. The young woman unfortunately does not survive, died of an overdose. In the rest of the season, Gibbs and Fornell will team up to better understand how the young woman fell back into her addiction.
Gibbs launches personal investigation
At the time of the episode’s broadcast in the United States, actress Juliette Angelo had announced in a story posted on her Instagram account that she had learned of the death of her character via a message that had been sent to her. It is therefore a new departure, after that of Maria Bello who played Jack Sloane, in the cast of NCIS. And the slaughter is not over since Emily Wickersham, aka Ellie Bishop, also hinted that she was hanging up her NCIS hat. From there to say that the detective series may have had its day … In the United States, a season 19 has yet been ordered.