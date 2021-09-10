A couple of reality TV influencers attacked at home, a suspect arrested in Marseille

A 19-year-old man, already known to the courts, was arrested in Marseille on Tuesday, ten days after the attack on the home of a couple of reality TV influencers, notably known for his participation in the show of W9 “The Marseillais”.

“On August 28, 2021, around 10:30 am, two hooded individuals carrying a handgun entered the couple’s home (…). They threatened and violated this couple then fled after stealing luxury watches. and various objects “, indicates the Marseille prosecutor’s office via a press release.

The investigation entrusted to the Brigade for the repression of banditry of the DTPJ Marseille under the direction of the Marseille prosecutor’s office led to the arrest of a young man, already sentenced in June 2021 to 18 months imprisonment (including 10 closed) for acts of aggravated violence and traffic offenses.





“He was in a situation of semi-liberty but, at the material time, in violation of the obligations imposed for this measure”, further specifies the parquet floor.

The searches carried out at his Marseille home confirmed the suspicions of the investigators. The individual was referred this Thursday to the Marseille prosecutor’s office, “in view of the opening of a judicial investigation of the count of theft with a weapon, acquisition and possession of narcotic products (cannabis)”.

His pre-trial detention was requested.