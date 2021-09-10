a dead firefighter, a thousand evacuees

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

A firefighter was killed on Thursday as he struggled with his colleagues to contain a forest fire in southern Spain, where nearly a thousand people were evacuated and a major highway closed

The 44-year-old firefighter was one of some 400 firefighters mobilized against the fire, which broke out on Wednesday evening in the Sierra Bermeja mountain, in the southern province of Malaga, announced the regional government of Andalusia.

The fire is "dangerous, very dangerous", she added, stressing the difficulty for the firefighters on the spot to control it. These are supported by 29 water bombers.





Steep slopes and strong winds

According to the regional government, around 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution, mainly in the municipality of Estepona, an area popular with pensioners and holidaymakers in the UK.

According to the firefighters, the fight against this fire is made difficult by the presence of steep slopes but also by strong winds, with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

“The winds are strengthening but fortunately […] they come from the west, which keeps the fire away from the built-up area, ”the head of the Malaga fire department, Manuel Marmolejo, told reporters.

Local authorities believe it could have been an arson, as the fire broke out in several places at the same time.