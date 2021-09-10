a failed transfer to PSG at the heart of Boateng’s trial!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers in Real Madrid history

Tense hearing yesterday on the side of Munich where Jérôme Boateng was tried in a case of domestic violence with his former partner. German justice, after hearing the two very different versions of the parties, clearly tipped the scales in the complainant’s favor. If he escaped the suspended prison sentence requested by the prosecutor, Boateng was however fined 1.8 million euros.

Failed transfer in 2018 created tensions

L’Equipe, this Friday, delivers a behind-the-scenes look at the audience. The opportunity to learn in particular that the relationship between Boateng and his companion at the time was very tense because … of a failed transfer to PSG! “The player’s finally aborted transfer to PSG in the summer of 2018 would have been a recurring subject explaining their frequent disputes. Close to an agreement with the club in the capital, Boateng had several violent exchanges with his partner who did not want to leave Munich, ”writes the newspaper.



