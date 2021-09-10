More

    A father has been indicted in Côte d’Ivoire for the rape of his five children aged 3 to 13, to whom he used ecstasy,

    A father has been indicted in Côte d’Ivoire for the rape of his five children, aged 3 to 13, to whom he used ecstasy, announced the Ivorian justice. His brother was also charged with “administering a substance harmful to health and rape committed by an ancestor,” said Abidjan prosecutor Richard Adou in a statement.

    Their indictment follows a complaint from the mother of the children, four boys and a girl, aged 3, 5, 8, 11 and 13, who confirmed they were sexually assaulted by their father and uncle.


    The mother had declared to have noted that her husband engaged “regularly in acts of sexual penetration on their minor children after having taken the care to make them consume drugs”, adds the prosecutor, stressing that the man “indulged often to these odious acts with the complicity of his brother ”.

    Richard Adou specified that a medical certificate drawn up by a gynecologist, revealed signs of sexual violence suffered by these children and that ecstasy was found in the father’s closet.

    The latter said he bought this product from a street vendor, who told him that it was an aphrodisiac, according to the prosecution. The two men, currently in prison, face life imprisonment.


