A faultless before the eighth

Aurélie SACCHELLI, Media365, published on Thursday 09 September 2021 at 20:49

The French men’s volleyball team beat Estonia, which was playing in front of its home crowd, 3-0 and therefore ended the group stage of the undefeated Euro, before reaching Ostrava where it will challenge the Czech Republic. in the round of 16 on Monday.

For more than a year and a half and the TQO final in Germany, the French men’s volleyball team had not had to challenge a team playing at home in a full hall. But that was not a problem on Thursday when they faced Estonia in Tallinn, for their fifth and last group match of the Euro. The Olympic champions, sure to finish first in their group even before the kick-off, put a high point to win to achieve a faultless. They won 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 in 1:13 against this team 24th of the last Euro, trained by Cédric Enard, assistant to Laurent Tillie for four years, and who therefore knows the Blues by heart. But that was not enough for the Estonians to worry the French, far from it. The Blues unfolded their game and rotated their workforce in anticipation of the final phase.





Against the Czechs on Monday in Ostrava

Led 1-0 in the first set, they then raced ahead to gain up to a maximum of eight points and conclude with their second set point. In the second set, Bernardinho’s men led from start to finish, this time with a lead up to +9. It was in the third set that the Estonians posed the most problems for the French, leading to 10-9. But the Blues took control at 11-10 and did not let go until the end. First in Group D, the French will now take the road to Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, to play their round of 16 on Monday … against the Czechs. They proved this Thursday that they knew how to win against a hostile public.

French markers: Chinenyeze (3), Patry (3), Ngapeth (5), Brizard (3), Le Goff (9), Bultor (1), Clévenot (13), Louati (6), Faure (10)

VOLLEY / EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 (M)

From September 1 to 19, 2021 in Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia and Finland

GROUP PHASE

Group D (in Tallinn, Estonia)

1- France 5 wins (15 points) >>> QUALIFIED

2- Germany 4 (11pts) >>> QUALIFIED

3- Croatia 3 (7pts) >>> QUALIFIED

4- Latvia 1 (5pts) >>> QUALIFIED

5- Slovakia 1 (4pts) >>> ELIMINATED

6- Estonia 1 (3pts) >>> ELIMINATED

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Germany – Slovakia: 3-2 (25-20, 25-17, 25-27, 25-27, 15-9)

Estonia – France : 0-3 (18-25, 17-25, 19-25)

>>> The first four in each group qualify for the round of 16.