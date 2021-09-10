a final tribute to the actor at Les Invalides

In the courtyard of the Invalides on Thursday 9 September, around the head of theState, many personalities were present but also a thousand French people invited to participate in this ceremony. The national tribute, sober and moving, began with the laying of the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo, in the middle of the courtyard of the Invalides. Then, it was the family members who came to the pulpit to pay homage to their father or grandfather. “Thank you for sharing your positivity so much, we think of you and we love you”, testifies Victor, his grandson, with tears in his eyes.





The President of the Republic has also evoked his memories of the French actor through many anecdotes. Jean-Paul Belmondo was made Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor by Emmanuel Macron. The music of the Professional, composed by Ennio Morricone, accompanied the departure of Jean-Paul Belmondo, for a last farewell.