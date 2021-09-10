a first Android tablet that overshadows Xiaomi

Realme has just formalized its first Android touchscreen tablet. We are awaiting confirmation of its availability in France.

In the market for touch tablets, there is the Apple iPad… and a small market for Android tablets. Lately Xiaomi announced the new Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro. This is a real move upmarket from the Chinese manufacturer who wants to compete with Apple and Samsung.

Here is the Realme Pad which comes to overshadow Xiaomi. This tablet has a lot of advantages.

A 10.4-inch screen

The Realme Pad is a very thin Android tablet, only 6.9 mm thick, it uses a 10.4 inch IPS LCD screen with a definition of 2000 x 1200 pixels. To make everything work, there is MediaTek Helio G80 with 3 or 4 GB of RAM. This is not a high end product, Realme has been looking for good value for money. Despite the low price, there will be a version with a 4G LTE modem.

For storage, we start with 32 GB, with the possibility of going up to 64 GB and expanding it using a microSD card. Autonomy is another of the strengths of the tablet with a capacity of 7,100 mAh with a (not very) fast charge of 18 W. Realme promises up to 12 hours of continuous video playback or 65 hours of standby time. Finally, it is possible to charge another object, such as a smartphone, with the tablet that supports the reverse charging.





There is an 8 megapixel camera on the back, the same on the front, with four Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. On the software side, it’s Android 11 with the Realme UI for Pad interface. The Play Store will be installed as standard, so it is not a product exclusively intended for the Chinese market.

This first Realme tablet will be available in Europe, Spain, for a price of around 200 euros. We are awaiting news from Xiaomi regarding its availability in France.