A magnitude 5 earthquake felt in the early evening in Guadeloupe

The earth shook in the early evening. The magnitude 5 earthquake was widely felt in the archipelago

The magnitude 5 earthquake had its epicenter located 53 km from Anse-Bertrand – ©? earthquaketrack.com

A magnitude 5 earthquake occurred in Guadeloupe on the evening of Thursday, September 9, 2021 around 8:45 p.m. at an average depth of 45 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the quake could be revised in the coming hours, as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations.

According to the first data, this earthquake would not have caused significant damage but was felt by many people on the archipelago, in particular in Anse-Bertrand located 65 km from the epicenter, in Abymes at 81 km, in Baie-Mahault 87 km and Basse-Terre 120 km.

USGS reports a M5 earthquake, 53 km NE of Anse-Bertrand, Guadeloupe on 9/10/21 @ 0:43:19 UTC https://t.co/J6zFp9ulqk #earthquake – Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) September 10, 2021

The shock was widely felt and shared on social media

#Guadeloupe Did you feel the earthquake?

– @ Baudouin4 (@baudoin_quatre) September 10, 2021

Light earthquake in Guadeloupe, positioned in Goyave.

Nice feeling.#Guadeloupe – Larski from 9.3 (@ Larski93) September 10, 2021