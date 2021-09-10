A magnitude 5 earthquake felt in the early evening in Guadeloupe

The earth shook in the early evening. The magnitude 5 earthquake was widely felt in the archipelago
According to the first data, this earthquake would not have caused significant damage but was felt by many people on the archipelago, in particular in Anse-Bertrand located 65 km from the epicenter, in Abymes at 81 km, in Baie-Mahault 87 km and Basse-Terre 120 km.
USGS reports a M5 earthquake, 53 km NE of Anse-Bertrand, Guadeloupe on 9/10/21 @ 0:43:19 UTC https://t.co/J6zFp9ulqk #earthquake
– Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) September 10, 2021
