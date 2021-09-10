More

    A magnitude 5 earthquake felt in the early evening in Guadeloupe

    The earth shook in the early evening. The magnitude 5 earthquake was widely felt in the archipelago

    A magnitude 5 earthquake occurred in Guadeloupe on the evening of Thursday, September 9, 2021 around 8:45 p.m. at an average depth of 45 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the quake could be revised in the coming hours, as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations.

    The magnitude 5 earthquake had its epicenter located 53 km from Anse-Bertrand – ©? earthquaketrack.com

    According to the first data, this earthquake would not have caused significant damage but was felt by many people on the archipelago, in particular in Anse-Bertrand located 65 km from the epicenter, in Abymes at 81 km, in Baie-Mahault 87 km and Basse-Terre 120 km.

