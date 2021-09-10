a naturopath tried after the death of a man with cancer

The victim was convinced that she would be cured of her testicular cancer thanks to the purges and fasts advised by the naturopath.

A naturopath, Miguel B., is tried this Friday, September 10 before the Paris Criminal Court for “illegal practice of medicine and usurpation of the quality of doctorAfter the death of a man with cancer.

The victim, 41 years old at his death, had placed all his confidence in this naturopath, convinced that the purges and the fasts that he recommended would cure him of his testicular cancer, indicates The Parisian . The naturopath, who presents himself on a website as “biochemist” and “Doctor of Molecular Medicine, specializing in brain cancer stem cell research», Offers courses and advice focusing in particular on raw food.





The qualification of manslaughter not retained

The victim’s widow denounced the facts in February 2019 to the Paris prosecutor’s office, which opened an investigation. The qualification of “manslaughter“Was not retained because the investigations, carried out by the public health pole of the Paris court,”failed to demonstrate a definite causal link between the intervention of the person concerned and the death of the victim“, According to a source familiar with the matter.

“The causal link is in telling him not to go for treatment. By the time he found out about his cancer, if he didn’t meet this person, he was curable», Explained at the beginning of August to AFP Manuel Abitbol, ​​the lawyer of the widow and the family of the deceased. “He arrived at the hospital when he couldn’t do anything more, he had chemotherapy three months before he died“Added Me Abitbol, ​​recalling that the cure rate for testicular cancer is 97%.

The naturopath tried this Friday may not be done with justice. After the death of a first patient, the parents of a deceased forty-something are indeed suing the fake doctor in turn, reports The Parisian .

In 2020, 38% of reports to the Interministerial Mission for Vigilance and the Fight against Sectarian Abuses (Miviludes) were related to the field of health and well-being. New trends include extreme fasting or raw food eating, a practice of consuming only raw foods.