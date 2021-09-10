a new, state-of-the-art and perfectly cut smartphone arrives with a 150 € gift up for grabs

Barely launched, the Oppo Reno 6 5G makes its entry into the Free Mobile online store.

5G, finesse and performance at a price that may appeal to certain portfolios, the Oppo 6 Reno has just seen the light of day. The day after its launch, Free Mobile took the opportunity to market it in its online store.

Its strengths, its ultra thin design, but also its photo part and its portrait mode, a color temperature sensor is integrated to support its main sensor of 64 MP or its ultra wide-angle of 8 MP. The SuperVooc 2.0 fast charge, 65W will charge this smartphone to 100% in just 28 minutes, the manufacturer promises. This model has a 4300 mAh battery. Its processor also holds up (Mediatek Dimensity 900) and its WiFi 6 compatibility is a real plus.

Running on Android 11, the Oppo Reno 6 5G in its 128 GB version is available with cash at 499 € or 79 € then 14 € 99 / month over 24 months via the Free Flex offer. The purchase option can be activated at any time. And to top it off, Enco Free 2 headphones and a Luminous case worth 149 € are free with any purchase until September 30. This model will therefore also be available in the operator’s Free Centers.





The Oppo Reno 6 technical sheet