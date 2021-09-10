A new theater is due to open in Orléans in September 2022, near Place du Martroi

“Make things happen, introduce the Orleanais to theater and performing arts, so that they can have a good time …” Within a year, a new (private) theater should open in Orléans, rue Sainte-Anne, barely 200 meters from Place du Martroi.

This ambitious project is led by Orléanais Jordan Sarralié, at the head of several real estate companies and a small Parisian theater, Le Mélo d’Amélie, and Jérôme Foucher, producer and presenter, through his company Les Grands Théâtres .

Four Loiret companies are taking part … in a musical

Located in a “magical” place on this small street in the city center, the future theater – which does not yet have a name – will offer two performance halls: a large one with 400 seats in the former chapel of the 17th century which has been desecrated, and a smaller 98-seater in the backyard. Because when you pass in front of 14, rue Sainte-Anne, nothing indicates that the building has housed, over the centuries, a convent, a factory, the work of penitents for the education of young girls in difficulty, a Workers’ Circle, the Diocesan Association …

It is also from the diocese that Jordan Sarralié acquired the site while another promoter intended to transform it into thirteen luxury apartments.

Clémentine Célarié, Guillaume de Tonquédec …

The idea of ​​the two men, producers of shows, is today to make a cultural place open to all and to offer, perhaps in September 2022, boulevard comedies, vaudevilles, comedy shows, one-man-shows, “but also music, conferences …”.





With his catalog of Grands Théâtres, Jérôme Foucher thus promises the arrival of Clémentine Célarié, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Philippe Chevallier (from Chevallier and Laspalès), Raphaël Personnaz… These “stars”, as Jordan Sarralié specifies, could perform alongside local troupes and actors such as the Grosso Modo improvisation troupe and the Orleans comedian Morales.

“And, why not, consider special evenings for the students on Sunday evenings…”

The project leaders are doing nothing to make it a meeting place for all generations, in a unique, quiet place.

Jordan Sarralié hosts an evening to raise funds

An industrial-style lounge bar

While waiting for the opening, the rehabilitation of the site began in early August.

In addition to the two performance halls, it will host an industrial-type lounge bar (with an area of ​​200 square meters on two levels) in the backyard, which can be accessed by car from rue des Recollets (between rue de la Bretonnerie and rue d’Escures). Lodges, a roof terrace, student accommodation, a theater school should complete the set.

Entirely private, the project, the amount of which for the theater part alone amounts to 3 million euros (1.5 million for the purchase of the site and 1.5 million for the works) is financed two-thirds by Jordan Sarralié and Jérôme Foucher.

The last third should be provided by a club of partners, “the club of 10”, willing to support culture up to 100,000 euros each for a period of ten years. Two partners have already shown interest, including Arthur Barbosa, merchant of goods from Orleans and former manager of Limpa Nettoyages.

Because it is another component dear to Jordan Sarralié that “to combine culture and economy so that the theater will still be standing in twenty years“. And the former co-director of the Société anonyme sporting professional Fleury-Loiret-Handball (Les Panthères) to also imagine, in the more distant future, a festival of laughter.

Katia Beaupetit