A private rail line will link London to the ski areas of the French Alps

Compagnie des Alpes, in agreement with Eurostar, is launching a private rail line to bring London closer to the ski areas it operates in the French Alps.

The line will serve Moûtiers and Bourg-Saint-Maurice non-stop, two major stations in the Tarentaise valley, and will run on weekends of the 2021-2022 ski season, with one outbound train and one train. return per week.

A first line closed following the Covid-19

Special buses will be chartered by the Company to link the twelve resorts concerned (La Plagne, Val d’Isère, Flaine, Les Arcs, Tignes, Méribel, Serre Chevalier Vallée, Les Menuires, Samoëns, Sixt-Fer-à- Cheval, Morillon, Peisey-Vallandry) and the stations served.





The seasonal line concerned was originally operated by Eurostar, before the railway company announced its effective closure in December 2020, to the anger of tourism professionals and local elected officials. Eurostar, which was then in a critical financial situation, had justified its decision by economic and health arguments, in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Exclusively on the Travelski website

The Compagnie des Alpes “will assume the financing” of the rental of the line “for the ski season 2021-2022”, specifies the company in a press release published on Friday. Its amount has not been disclosed.

Named “Travelski Express”, it will only be accessible to clients of the Travelski site, a European tour operator specializing in mountain stays, and a 100% subsidiary of Compagnie des Alpes. The commercial offer offers a pack including “transport, accommodation and ski passes” to the areas of Compagnie des Alpes.