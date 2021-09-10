A rail line will link London to 12 French ski resorts

From Big Ben to the ski slopes. Compagnie des Alpes, in agreement with Eurostar, is launching a private rail line to bring London closer to the ski areas it operates in the French Alps. The line will serve Moûtiers and Bourg-Saint-Maurice non-stop, two major stations in the Tarentaise valley (Savoie), and will run on weekends of the 2021-2022 ski season, with one outbound train and one ‘one return train per week, the company said on Friday, September 10.



Special buses will be chartered by the Company to link the twelve stations concerned (La Plagne, Val-d’Isère, Flaine, Les Arcs, Tignes, Méribel, Serre Chevalier Vallée, Les Menuires, Samoëns, Sixt-Fer-à -Cheval, Morillon, Peisey-Vallandry) and the stations served.

“The Company announces the conclusion of an agreement with the company Eurostar with a view to relaunching the direct rail service from London Saint-Pancras to the Tarentaise valley”, details the company in a press release. The seasonal line concerned was originally operated by Eurostar, before the railway company announced its effective closure in December 2020, provoking the ire of tourism professionals and local elected officials.





Eurostar, then in a critical financial situation, had justified its decision by economic and health arguments, in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic. The Compagnie des Alpes “will assume the financing” line rental “for the 2021-2022 ski season”. Its amount has not been disclosed.

Named “Travelski Express”, it will only be accessible to customers of the Travelski site, a European tour operator specializing in mountain stays and a 100% subsidiary of Compagnie des Alpes. The commercial offer includes an aggregating pack “transport, accommodation and ski passes” for the estates of Compagnie des Alpes.