A rail line will soon connect London to 12 French ski resorts

Posted on Sep 10, 2021 at 7:38 amUpdated Sep 10, 2021, 7:39 AM

The Eurostar will face the snow. The Compagnie des Alpes, in agreement with the railway company, has announced the launch of a private train line to link London to 12 ski resorts in the French Alps.

The line will provide non-stop service to Moûtiers and Bourg-Saint-Maurice, two major stations in the Tarentaise valley. This train will run on weekends of the 2021-2022 ski season, one outward and one return per week.

Special buses will be chartered by the Company to link the twelve resorts concerned (La Plagne, Val d’Isère, Flaine, Les Arcs, Tignes, Méribel, Serre Chevalier Vallée, Les Menuires, Samoëns, Sixt-Fer-à- Cheval, Morillon, Peisey-Vallandry) and the stations served. This agreement will allow “to relaunch the direct rail service from London Saint-Pancras to the Tarentaise valley”, details the Compagnie des Alpes in a press release.





Accessible only to certain customers

The seasonal line concerned was originally operated by Eurostar, before the railway company announced its effective closure in December 2020, provoking the ire of tourism professionals and local elected officials. Eurostar, then in a critical financial situation, had justified its decision by economic and health arguments, in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic.

It is therefore the Compagnie des Alpes which “will assume the financing of the rental of the line” for the 2021-2022 ski season. Its amount has not been disclosed.

Named “Travelski Express”, the line will only be accessible to customers of the Travelski site, a European tour operator specializing in mountain stays, and a 100% subsidiary of Compagnie des Alpes. The commercial offer includes a pack aggregating “transport, accommodation and ski passes” for the areas of Compagnie des Alpes.