a “superhuman” immunity discovered in some patients

A “superhuman immunity“Or” bulletproof? These are the terms used by some scientists to describe the immune response of some patients with Covid-19.

Others, like immunologist Shane Crotty, prefer the term “hybrid immunity“to qualify this resistance to SARS-CoV-2 as”awesome power“. If we do not yet have figures to quantify the phenomenon, the specialist shares his first conclusions on in a study published in September 2021 in the scientific journal Science.

Powerful resistance to Covid-19 and its variants

Indeed, several scientific studies have revealed, in recent months, the very powerful immune response that some patients have developed following infection with the coronavirus. How is it very powerful? First, because their bodies produce very high levels of antibodies, but also for the flexibility that characterizes them.





Why are we talking about “flexibility“? According to Paul Bieniasz, a virologist at the American Rockefeller University, this means that these patients have a strong resistance against virus, but also that they are already protected and “armed” against the variants which could appear subsequently.

Armed antibodies in the face of future variants?

Already in August, a study carried out by Dr. Bieniasz’s team had identified antibodies capable of neutralize 6 disturbing variants of Covid-19. “It’s a bit more speculative, but I also suspect that these patients would have some degree of protection against SARS-like viruses that have not yet infected humans“, he indicates.