    a turning point in the history of conspiracy theories

    True or Fake. The attacks of September 11, 2001: a turning point in the history of conspiracy theories
    Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, New York City was hit by the deadliest attacks on American soil. Over 3000 people lost their lives there. Twenty years later, this event still feeds conspiracy theories.

    On September 11, 2001, two planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda hit the Twin Towers in New York. And already, an American is making a conspiracy speech on the radio. “I know, this attack is intended to create a provocation inside the United States, it is the only reasonLyndon LaRouche, a man who believes the Queen of England is the head of world drug trafficking, said live. He was one of the first to say the attack was instigated from within, by the American government itself, to justify the wars waged by the United States in the Middle East.

    This theory, repeatedly denied, will reach a scale unmatched in history, because this attack coincides with the advent of the Internet in the early 2000s. In 2005, the YouTube platform was born, on which is broadcast the documentary “Loose Change”, viewed hundreds of millions of times. This series will broaden the audience for the false theories surrounding the attacks. “On the morning of September 11, the United States carried out simulations in which hijacked planes disappeared from radar”, we explain in the documentary. These conspiratorial theories will allow some to gain popularity, such as Alex Jones, an animator. Twenty years later, he is today one of the most powerful disinformers in the country. He has even been Donald Trump’s personal advisor. Conspiracy theories are as old as humanity, but 9/11 poisonings are the first to spread so widely.

    seen from europe

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


