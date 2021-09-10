Accused of rape, world champion Benjamin Mendy remains in prison

The French footballer will remain in prison at least until November 15. The date for his trial has been set for January 24, 2022.

Benjamin Mendy remains behind bars. Accused of rape and sexual assault at his home, the defender who was world champion with the Blues in 2018 has been imprisoned since August 27 in Altcourse, a prison in Liverpool (England) after having broken the rules of his judicial review. The Court of Assizes of Chester notified him on Friday that he was still in detention and set January 24, 2022 as the date of his trial which should last “two to three weeks“, According to judge Steven Everett. A preliminary hearing will take place on November 15 during which the player will indicate whether he pleads guilty or not guilty. With the hope of being able to obtain, this time, a parole.

This decision is a blow to Mendy who hoped to be able to return home this Friday. Seeing him once again on the lawns of Manchester City Training Ground and Etihad Stadium in the Citizens jersey is not for tomorrow either. Shortly before his placement in pre-trial detention by the Chester court, the Mancunian club had suspended his player until further notice. The English champions are used to being deprived of their left side, victim of repeated injuries since his arrival in England in the summer of 2017. But this time, his absence is far more embarrassing for City.





Accused of three rapes by a young woman a year ago and of a sexual assault on another young woman in early 2021, Benjamin Mendy had been heard twice by the police, in November 2020 and then in January, and released. conditional. After a new rape charge of a 3e 17-year-old complainant in August, the footballer trained in Le Havre had been placed in police custody and then provisionally imprisoned for not having respected the conditions of his judicial control. When the police came to arrest him, around 20 of his relatives were present at his home to celebrate his niece’s birthday as the player was strictly forbidden to organize new parties in his house. Among the guests would be the 3e complainant. 1er In September, the British justice had refused a request for release under judicial supervision for Mendy who now has a little more than four months to prepare his defense and prove his innocence. Note that Louis Saha Mattuie, the second man indicted in this investigation and suspected of four rapes, also remains in prison.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Benjamin Mendy’s best moments with Manchester City