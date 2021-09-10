Afghan ambassador to the UN calls for strengthened sanctions against the Taliban, guilty according to him of possible “war crimes”

Ghulam Isaczai, cabinet member of ousted President Ashraf Ghani, denounced the actions of the Taliban on Thursday.

The Afghan ambassador to the United Nations, appointed by the pre-Taliban government, on Thursday, September 9, called on the UN to strengthen sanctions against the Taliban, whom he accused of possible war crimes.

Ghulam Isaczai, a cabinet member of ousted President Ashraf Ghani, remains Afghanistan’s representative to the UN despite the Taliban’s announcement of the formation of a government on Tuesday.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, he urged the United Nations not to recognize the Taliban government and to toughen existing sanctions against leaders named in the interim cabinet, including restrictions on their trips abroad.

The recent protests in Kabul are a “powerful message to the Taliban that the Afghans will not accept the totalitarian system imposed on them”, he estimated. “For this reason, I ask you to refrain from recognizing any government in Afghanistan, unless it is truly inclusive”, added the ambassador.





He accused the Taliban of engaging in “large-scale atrocities” in the Panchir valley, the last pocket of resistance in the country after the departure of the American forces. “Taliban continue to commit human rights violations, possible war crimes”, said Ghulam Isaczai.