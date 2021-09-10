Afghanistan: UN accuses Taliban of committing assassinations despite their promises

CONDEMNATION – The UN considers “credible” that murders were committed by the Taliban “despite the numerous declarations guaranteeing general amnesties” pronounced by the Islamists since their seizure of power.

Anxious not to reproduce the abuses that had accompanied their first reign, between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban had promised a general amnesty for all state officials even before taking Kabul. Once the Afghan capital, and the keys to de facto power, fell, their spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had declared “the war is over, we will not seek revenge (…) All those who are in the opposite camp are forgiven from A to Z” during his first public speech.

Despite these declarations and the pledges sent to the international community in recent weeks, the insurgents would be guilty of assassinations since their return to the head of Afghanistan as affirmed by the United Nations envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, reunited. Thursday, September 9. “We are concerned that despite numerous statements guaranteeing general amnesties to members of the Afghan security and national defense forces and to those who have worked as public officials, there are credible allegations of retaliatory killings of members of the forces. security and detention of officials who worked for previous governments “, she described to the Security Council of the organization.

Even before the capture of Kabul, the great insurgent offensive this summer was accompanied by several documented assassinations, including the lynching of comedian Khasha Zwan, known for his sketches mocking the Taliban. In recent days, anti-Taliban rallies have been violently dispersed by movement soldiers in major cities across the country. Two people were reportedly killed. On Wednesday September 8, two journalists from the Afghan daily Etilaat Roz published photos of their bodies covered with bruises and scars after a demonstration in Kabul. They explained to Agence France Presse that they were taken to the station and then beaten up for long hours. “with kicks, sticks, cables, pipes, whatever they could find.”

During her address to the Security Council, Deborah Lyons also called on the international community to maintain aid flows to Afghanistan, warning that otherwise, the country’s economy could collapse. Without aid, Afghanistan will experience a “severe economic recession which could push millions of people into poverty and hunger, and could create a massive wave of refugees”, according to the UN envoy, who calls for an end to the freeze on Afghan assets placed abroad. Since the fall in August of the Afghan regime set up by the international coalition in 2001, some $ 10 billion in funds hosted outside the country have been blocked by Western countries, which use this lever to put pressure on the executive. taliban.

