After more than a year of waiting, Lebanon has a new government

Finally political stability? Lebanon adopted a new government on Friday, September 10 at the end of a 13-month period marked by endless negotiations that worsened an unprecedented economic crisis in which the country has been struggling for two years.

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati, “signed the decree to form the new government in the presence of the head of Parliament, Nabih Berri”, said the presidency on his Twitter account. The new team includes apolitical personalities, some of whom enjoy a good reputation, like Firass Abiad, director of the Rafic Hariri government hospital, spearheading the fight against the coronavirus.

The government of 24 ministers is expected to hold its first meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary General Mahmoud Makiyye. The country had no new government since the resignation of Hassan Diab’s cabinet, a few days after the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, which left more than 200 dead and devastated entire neighborhoods of the capital.





Since then, the unprecedented economic crisis that the country has been going through since the summer of 2019 has continued to worsen, the World Bank calling it one of the worst in the world since 1850. With soaring inflation and massive layoffs, around 78% of the Lebanese population now live below the poverty line, according to the UN.