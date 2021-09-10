after the bankruptcy of the Lille neobank, hundreds of savers deprived of their money

Since the liquidation of the Lille “fintech” Swoon this summer, Marc is worried about never recovering his 60,000 euros. Like him, several hundred customers do not know what happened to their savings, despite the promise of reimbursement from the founder of the start-up.

Since its creation in 2018, the 100% online payment service start-up offered its customers advantageous savings, at 3% interest, which she called passbook savings account, surfing on the imaginary security guaranteed by passbook A.

To offer such a return, well above the 0.5% of the livret A, Swoon relied on crowdlending, which consists of putting savers in touch with companies shunned by traditional banks to finance themselves. The company gave them loans at 5%.

Today, Swoon is in liquidation and has disappeared from circulation: closure of the website, the mobile application and the accounts on social networks. Customers only have email addresses to contact the company. And many requests for refunds remained pending.

We’re talking years of savings, a life of savings in fact », Regrets Marc, whose first name has been changed. ” It hurts a lot when you take it in the head “. Out of 80,000 euros placed, he recovered 17,500, in 18 transfers. A process that does not inspire him much confidence.

When questioned, the Prudential Control and Resolution Authority (ACPR), the regulator of the financial sector, considers that it is ” impossible ” currently ” for a real bank to offer guaranteed and risk-free savings accounts with a remuneration of 3% or more for such a product “.

300 customers still have to be reimbursed

” The term “booklet” is not legally framed and does not have a precise economic definition », Defends Maître Riglaire, lawyer of the founder of the company, Quentin Haddouche. If he was initially cautious in limiting his investment, Marc quickly gave in to the promises of gains. ” The more I saw the interest, the more it made me invest money », He says. ” For me, it was 100% safe and guaranteed. “





Charles (the first name has been changed), 40, has for his part invested 10,000 euros, in several installments. But for more than a year, the forty-something has noticed an increase in withdrawal times, from a few days to several months. Three months ago, he needed 5,000 euros to finance his marriage. The transfer, requested on June 6, has still not been made.

He then created, in July, Twitter account “Don’t get Swoon”, where he documents the progress of the case on a daily basis. He talks with other members and four of them decide to file a complaint in September. ” The four of us represent more than 50,000 euros », He indicates.



Maître Riglaire wants to reassure his client’s wishes ” to reimburse absolutely everyone “. ” As soon as these funds are released, of course they will be passed on to investors as they have been told, as they have been written », He assures us.

But we must therefore wait for the companies to repay the capital loaned by Swoon. Avocado estimates the number of customers still to be reimbursed at around 300 people, with average amounts of 10,000 euros. The repayment period? Quentin Haddouche, who spoke to MoneyVox on Wednesday, prefers not to come forward: “ Not 10 years, but not 10 days either. “