After Xiaomi, Motorola draws its charging system in the air

Motorola details its Space Charging, a (really) wireless charging system.

Are we heading towards a future where smartphones will no longer have to be plugged in or placed anywhere to recharge? A future where you would never have the feeling of recharging your device? In any case, this is where some manufacturers are heading, starting with Xiaomi and its impressive Mi Air Charge presented at the beginning of the year, again Motorola, which had briefly teased this technology in response to its Chinese competitor.

Motorola has just demonstrated its charging solution in the air, called Space Charging. The device is based on a box integrating nearly 1,600 antennas and various sensors in order to detect the presence of a human nearby and to adjust the emitted waves accordingly.





Charging works up to 3 meters away from the case and will be able to charge your device at a maximum power of 5W, according to Digital Chat Station. It’s similar to what Xiaomi offers with its Mi Air Charge, but a little weaker than OPPO’s system, Air Charging, which goes up to 7.5W.

The interest of such a device is obvious for a family, for example: the Space Charging is indeed able to charge up to four smartphones simultaneously… while eliminating all the cables. Of course, this is all still experimental and it will take a lot of testing before the technology is ready for commercial launch to the general public.