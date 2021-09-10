Agnès Buzyn indictment: what do we reproach the former minister?

HEALTH CRISIS – Agnès Buzyn has been indicted by the Court of Justice of the Republic as part of an investigation into the management of the Covid-19 crisis by the government. Sixteen complaints were deemed admissible against the former Minister of Health.

She only served at the head of the Ministry of Health at the very beginning of the Covid-19 health crisis, in January and February 2020. Her action is however at the heart of an investigation which led Agnès Buzyn to be indictment for “endangering the life of others” this Friday, September 10. An indictment announced after nine hours of hearing before the magistrates of the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), on the basis of 16 complaints declared admissible against him. While nearly 16,000 complaints have been filed since the start of the pandemic in France with the CJR – and more than 18,000 at the Paris prosecutor’s office – Agnès Buzyn is one of the first members or ex-members of the government to have served on the subject of these proceedings before the Court of Justice of the Republic, alongside former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon or the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

The statements of the former minister in question

At the beginning of 2020, the Minister of Health had been questioned for her role and her action during the outbreak of the epidemic before and after its eruption on French territory. Agnès Buzyn, party in campaign for the municipal ones, had been criticized for her remarks which she had made in the last weeks at the head of her ministry. She had notably declared, on January 24, 2020, that “the risks of the spread of the coronavirus in the population are very low”, specifying however that the situation could “to evolve”. “The risk of introduction into France is low, but cannot be ruled out, especially since there are direct airlines” with Wuhan, had also estimated the former minister a few days earlier, January 21, 2020. On the same dates – January 22, 2020 -, the WHO emergency committee still expressed “divergent views” within it on the question of whether the event constituted “a public health emergency of international concern” (USPPI), given the information transmitted at the time by China regarding the epidemic outbreak. He believed, however, that one could “expect in any country the appearance of new cases exported by China”. The WHO had finally declared the emergency on January 30.

The controversial comments in the world

A few days later, Agnès Buzyn left her ministry to lead the municipal campaign in Paris, replacing Benjamin Griveaux. Remarks, reported in March 2020 through The world, the day after the first round, caused trouble. The former minister qualified the maintenance of the elections as “masquerade”, given the global health context. “I warned Edouard Philippe that the elections could probably not be held. I was chomping at the bit”, she explained then. “From the start, I only thought of one thing: the coronavirus. We should have stopped everything, it was a masquerade.” “I think I was the first to see what was happening in China”, she also declared. “On December 20, an English-speaking blog detailed strange lung diseases. I informed the director general of health.”

Covid-19: from Brazil to Italy, judges look into crisis management

If she had subsequently regretted the resumption of these words “collected in the midst of a crisis”, claiming to have been heard by the government, doctors had filed a complaint on this basis with the CJR on March 20. Heard in June 2020 by the parliamentary commission of inquiry, Agnès Buzyn assured that “anticipation” in France had been “out of proportion with other European countries”, explaining to have from January 23 “asked all hospitals to provide information, virulence scenarios”, projecting “still at the most serious risk”. “I never underestimated the risk”, she affirmed then in front of the parliamentarians. The investigation was opened, on the judicial front, on July 3, 2020, against Agnès Buzyn, Edouard Philippe and Olivier Véran. Searches were carried out in October 2020 at their home, as well as at the former government spokesperson Sibeth NDiaye and Jérôme Salomon. Of the approximately 16,000 complaints lodged with the CJR since the start of the pandemic, only 200 of them had been lodged before last August. An online complaint filing tool has since been put into operation, facilitating proceedings.

