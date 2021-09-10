Alan Wake Remastered: release date, platform differences and mouth-watering first trailer shared

A few days ago we learned that the famous Alan wake will be entitled to a remaster on the consoles of Sony Interactive Entertainment, of Microsoft and on PC. Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games unveiled during the Showcase of Mister S. some sequences of this adaptation.

the Creative Director, Sam Lake, has shared some information so far.

At Remedy, we are passionate about sharing our stories with our fans through video games. It is therefore with great pleasure that we announce the arrival of the full version of our famous horror game on PlayStation: Alan Wake.

I’m excited to announce the release of Alan Wake Remastered, which will allow you to finally take part in Alan Wake’s Journey to Darkness on October 5th. Alan Wake Remastered is a version of the original game released in 2010, but with improved graphics. You will be able to discover the complete experience of Alan Wake with the two expansions “The signal” “and” The writer “, but also new graphics in 4K, optimized environments and cutscenes, as well as a making-of in which I remember several anecdotes related to the game.

The story so far …

Alan Wake, famous writer, comes to his senses behind the wheel of a wrecked car. Night has fallen. It sits in a virgin forest outside of the small town of Bright Falls, Washington. Wake hit his head. He forgot everything that happened during the last week. Alice, his wife photographer, has disappeared. The couple traveled to idyllic Bright Falls to rest away from the pressure of their celebrity life in New York City. Wake suffers from blank page syndrome. Their relationship as a couple has seen better days. In the present, Wake finds the pages of a novel he seems to be the author of, even though he doesn’t remember writing it. The book is called “Departure”. It’s a horror story. Wake is the main character. In this story, an evil force overwhelmed Bright Falls. And all of this is happening. All possessed by this supernatural darkness, the locals chase Alan into the forest. As he descends into the darkness of night as he continues his adventure, Wake attempts to hold on to what little sanity remains and find answers to the nightmarish mystery he faces. Armed with the light of his flashlight, he has no choice but to fight for his life and that of Alice.

Advanced technology





There are many visual intricacies in Alan Wake, now enhanced by the power of the new PlayStation consoles. On PlayStation 5, the game runs at 60 FPS in 4K. On PlayStation 4 Pro, the player has the choice between performance mode (60 FPS) and quality mode (30 FPS in 4K). As for the PS4 version, it runs at 30 FPS. A lot of time has been spent optimizing the game for each platform, in order to provide the best possible experience. In addition, each weapon used by Alan is made unique thanks to the adaptive triggers of the DualSense wireless controller which react differently depending on the weapon used, from the revolver to the distress flare. There are also activity cards for each episode and mission in the game.

The modeling of our hero has been completely reworked.

Many developers of the original game Alan Wake, including myself, were involved in the creation of this remaster. Above all, we wanted to preserve the identity and unique visual style of Alan Wake, while improving the graphics to meet the expectations of today’s gamers. Almost everything in the original game’s content has been reworked: a ton of individual elements, from environment scenes to props, textures, sound effect files, and interface appearance. Since this is such an extremely important part of the game’s unsettling atmosphere, a specific team has worked hard to ensure that the trees and foliage look as beautiful as possible.

Everything is connected

Some of you first met Alan Wake in Control’s AWE expansion, another game set in the Remedy Connected Universe (RCU). In this installment, we shed light on the great mystery of Wake in the Dark Depths. We have learned that the bizarre events in Alan Wake were investigated by the Federal Oversight Office as a “world-altering event,” a disorder brought on by dangerous paranatural forces infiltrating it. our reality. This is how Alan Wake’s story was viewed in the Control storyline. Control and Alan Wake exist in the same world, the events of one story connecting to another. Today we want to share the writer’s origin story with a new generation of courageous gamers.

With Epic Games Publishing, we’re excited to finally be able to bring Alan Wake to the PlayStation community and bring you this thrilling experience for the first time.

Whether it’s your first time or not… Welcome to Bright Falls, Washington. Above all, remember: stay in the light.