Alan Wake Remastered: the writer returns in a first trailer in 4K

Last night’s PlayStation Showcase was an opportunity for many publishers to present their titles, some of which were damn eagerly awaited. In the lot, we could find Alan Wake Remastered and his very first trailer.

If you had never been able to touch Alan Wake when it was released on Xbox 360 eleven years ago (and on PC the year after), perhaps this generous portage will be the occasion, finally: the game will indeed be released on PC, Xbox but also on PS5 / PS4 for the first time thanks to the end of the exclusive contract between Remedy and Microsoft. The studio, determined to bring its franchise to as many people as possible, has therefore decided to bring back its writer next month.





Many hope that this is the first step towards a long awaited Alan Wake 2. If it is still a little early to find out, the developers have in any case taken the time to concoct a nice trailer for this remastering project which will feature reworked textures, 4K or even “new generation features”.

Alan Wake Remastered is coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. A date is even given to us and it will be very soon, evening on October 5, 2021.