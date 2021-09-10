Alfred Gomis forfeit against Reims

In his absence, Romain Salin will therefore keep the goal against Reims, and therefore perhaps against Spurs. But the troubles of the Bretons in selection did not stop at Gomis. The young guardian “Dogan Alemdar (Turkey Hopes) is blocked in Turkey, he contracted the virus despite vaccination so he is 14 days blocked in quarantine, continued Genesio. And Kamaldeen Sulemana (who played Ghana-Ethiopia, 1-0, September 3) is in a bit of the same situation as Alfred, but he will be released from isolation on Saturday. So without training, he can be in the group on Sunday. “ Or not. Norwegian Birger Meling is uncertain due to a “Little pain in the adductor”.