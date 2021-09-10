Alfred Gomis forfeit against Reims

In addition to Jérémy Doku, injured in the left thigh, and Loïc Badé, suspended, Rennes will be deprived on Sunday against Reims of its goalkeeper Alfred Gomis for health reasons (Covid). “Alfred will be absent for the match on Sunday and maybe Thursday (against Tottenham in the Europa League Conference) for health reasons “, Breton coach Bruno Genesio said on Friday. Gomis was in selection with Senegal, who played against Togo (2-0, September 1) and Congo (3-1, 7).
“He returned from a country classified orange and as he did not have the health pass fully validated, he is forced to observe seven days of isolation, said Genesio. He was expected to return after the first game, but things have changed. The easiest way is to have a valid health pass that allows you to enter in good conditions. “
In his absence, Romain Salin will therefore keep the goal against Reims, and therefore perhaps against Spurs. But the troubles of the Bretons in selection did not stop at Gomis. The young guardian “Dogan Alemdar (Turkey Hopes) is blocked in Turkey, he contracted the virus despite vaccination so he is 14 days blocked in quarantine, continued Genesio. And Kamaldeen Sulemana (who played Ghana-Ethiopia, 1-0, September 3) is in a bit of the same situation as Alfred, but he will be released from isolation on Saturday. So without training, he can be in the group on Sunday. “ Or not. Norwegian Birger Meling is uncertain due to a “Little pain in the adductor”.