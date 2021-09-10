Alicia Vikander confirms she secretly had a baby with Michael Fassbender

A few weeks after being seen with a baby in her arms, Alicia Vikander confirmed having had her first child in the utmost secrecy.

Last August 3, while Alicia Vikander was filming in Paris for the series “Irma Vep”, paparazzi photographed the actress and her husband Michael Fassbender an infant of about 6 months in the arms. Clichés which triggered rumors: the couple would have welcomed their first child in the greatest secrecy. A news that Alicia Vikander has finally confirmed.

In full promotion of her next film, “Blue Bayou”, which will be released in theaters in France on September 15, the actress of “Tomb Raider” confided in an interview with the magazine “People”: “I now have a whole new outlook on life in general. It’s quite beautiful, and it will obviously add a lot to my work in the future. “Encouraged to say more, Alicia Vikander did not wish to expand on the details of this new life but confided to appreciate each step:” I think I will wait for this question. I love seeing these changes right now, more than anything. “

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender met in 2014 on the set of "A Life Between Two Oceans". They finally got married in October 2017 in Ibiza with the utmost discretion. In an interview for "Marie Claire", the actress had already mentioned her desire to become a mother soon: "It is not a new desire for me.

