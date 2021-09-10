all gathered for the tribute, the moving speech of Victor …





LITTLE CHILDREN BELMONDO. Jean-Paul Belmondo has always given a primordial place to his family. He was the father of four children and the grandfather of six grandchildren. Victor Belmondo, an actor like his grandpa, gave a moving speech during the national tribute.

[Mis à jour le 9 septembre 2021 à 21h54] The icon of French cinema leaves France in mourning. And especially his family, united during the national tribute to the actor at the Invalides, Thursday, September 9. Father of four children, Jean-Paul Belmondo was also a grandfather of six grandchildren. During the tribute, his grandson Victor, also an actor, gave a particularly touching speech on behalf of his family. “Through his films of course, but also and above all by what he was and will remain, a sun. A sun does not go out, it shines and radiates everywhere. All the time. When it sets, somewhere, he wakes up elsewhere. He is an eternal sun. Thank you, Grandpa, for giving us so much joy. You leave us filled with this immense happiness. We think of you. We love you. And have fun with your friends who have missed you so much. ” In the documentary Belmondo by Belmondo, directed by his son Paul, the Magnificent had ensured to devote the two summer months to his children, and regularly confided to be very sensitive to the attentions and the time granted to him by children and grandchildren.





The eldest of Jean-Paul Belmondo’s grandchildren is a boy. Alessandro, son of Luana Belmondo was born in 1991, he chose cooking as his profession and professional activity. And with success. Despite his young age, he became chef at the Caillebotte restaurant, located in the 9th arrondissement in Paris.

The young Victor Belmondo is the son of Paul Belmondo and his partner Luana. Born in 1993, he embarked on a career in cinema. He has been seen in several films in recent years, but it is Christophe Barratier who offered him his first major role last year, for his feature film “Envole-moi”. Victor Belmondo is perhaps, among the grandchildren, the one who physically resembles his grandfather the most.

Giacomo was born in 1998, he is the 2nd son of Luana and Paul Belmondo. The young man is very well preserved by his parents and by the whole of his family from any media exposure. Giacomo, however, sometimes posts photos of him on his social networks, especially playing the drums.

Annabel is the only granddaughter of Jean-Paul Belmondo, she is the daughter of Florence Belmondo. She chose to embark on a successful modeling career, after studying journalism. She worked in particular for Patyka, a brand of organic beauty products, or for Berluti.

Jean-Paul Belmondo also has two other grandchildren, who have so far preferred not to appear in the media, two young boys named Christopher and Nicholas.