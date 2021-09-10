An association will distribute 10 tons of unsold goods for free in the street

It is a large-scale operation aimed at raising public awareness of food waste, but also of the extent of this phenomenon. On Saturday, at the foot of the Bretagne tower in Nantes, the Tinhi Kmou association will try to fulfill its challenge of distributing 10 tons of unsold goods to all passers-by who come forward, without distinction. “Families who are in need are welcome, as are people who have the means but who would like to save products,” explains Alain Taha, the president of the association. There will be clothes, school supplies, but above all food products. “

On site, volunteers will cook meals, to take away or eat on site, and it will also be possible to leave with a basket. Inside, products mainly from gleanings made by the association at the end of the various Nantes markets, primarily that of Little Holland. “Before, it ended with garbage collectors,” says Alain Taha. Traders do not necessarily have the desire or the time to sort. So as soon as there are some damn veggies, they throw it away. “





Daily distribution

This day (10 am to 7 pm), which is also intended to be festive, will shed the spotlight on this association, which has distributed daily, and for several years, about a ton of food each evening. To satisfy its 2,400 beneficiaries, a figure which continues to increase, the association has forged various partnerships, such as with the Nantes University Hospital, which sells it cooked meals on short dates. Solidarity fridges have also been installed in the premises of the association (boulevard Gustave-Roch, on the island of Nantes), whose name, Tinhi Kmou “means old world, that of sharing, of the values ​​that we have. a little lost ”.