an electric monster dedicated to motor racing

Porsche and motor racing, it’s a long love story. No wonder then that the German manufacturer feels invested with a particular mission at the time of the transition of the automobile industry towards the electric one. The Zuffenhausen firm wants to produce the benchmark for electric sports cars. After the Taycan, for the “general public”, here is the Mission R, dedicated to competition.

Unveiled with great fanfare at IAA Mobility in Munich, the Porsche Mission R is a powerhouse dedicated to converting racing fans to electric. Indeed, the peculiarity of the Porsche concept car is that it is 100% electric, a first for a competition model. To forget the sweet melody of its V8 engines and encourage the electric transition, the German manufacturer has taken care of the technical sheet of its car.





1088 hp on two engines

Mission R will be equipped with two electric motors. The first, placed on the rear axle, develops 653 hp. The second, for the front wheels, is barely less powerful with 435 hp. The combined power of the set is estimated at 1,088 hp. This powertrain will be completed with an 80 kWh battery, which can be recharged in 340 kW direct current.

Not surprisingly, Porsche has not given any indication in terms of autonomy and for good reason, this data is of little importance in the context of a speed race. On the other hand, the recharging capacity is an important indicator which is why the manufacturer insists on its recharging time of 15 minutes to go from 5 to 80% of battery.

With this tempting technical device, Porsche believes it offers a level of performance close to that of the current 911 GT3 Cup. These are however half as powerful as the future electric model but… they do not have to support the weight of a battery.

Mission R is still at the concept stage. Like Mission E, which ended up giving the Taycan, it was not until several years before we saw the results of Mission R appear on a circuit.