an exhilarating trailer for the return of the prodigious saga

Almost twenty years after the last episode of a trilogy that marked science fiction cinema, the Matrix universe is making a comeback with a fourth episode, “Matrix Resurrections”, whose scathing trailer has been unveiled Thursday.

Matrix Resurrections, announced on the screens for December 15, 2021, was directed by Lana Wachowski, already in the co-production (before her genre transition) of the famous trilogy Matrix. His sister Lily, the other co-director of the trilogy (before having also changed genre), did not pile up for new adventures around the famous Matrix, this mysterious universe shaped by artificial intelligences.

In this new part, we find the actors Keanu Reeves (alias Néo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity, who we saw disappear at the end of the trilogy), key figures of the three films released in 1999 and 2003. In On the other hand, Laurence Fishburne no longer embodies the character of Morpheus, replaced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.





In the trailer unveiled Thursday, September 9 by Warner Bros., Neo seems to have partially lost his memory and entrusts his dreams to a shrink … He meets Trinity but the former lovers do not recognize each other. A cascade of special effects follows … See you in December for Neo fans.