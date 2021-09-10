An incredible 400-year-old treasure discovered in a manor house in Brittany

GOOD SURPRISE – A treasure consisting of 239 gold coins, some of them very rare, has been discovered in a manor house in Brittany. The find, which dates back to 2019, has only just been revealed.

It’s a discovery that everyone would love to make for sure. A treasure was found as artisans were renovating an old manor house in Brittany.

The owners, a retired couple, decided to restore the mansion they had acquired in 2012. They then entrusted the work to stonemasons. The woman absolutely wants a window in a very specific place. François, her husband, gives in and does not regret today. Indeed, the three craftsmen who work on the site discover a metal box filled with gold coins inside the wall.

Two hiding places discovered in the mansion

“When they dropped the stones, the gold coins fell to the ground. It’s very small, it’s very thin, but on the other hand, it weighs heavy since it’s almost pure gold”, says François. And the story doesn’t end there. “The second find is two days later, on the gable beam, there too, there was a purse. While going down the gable, the coins fell”, he continues. In total, 239 pieces, Louis d’or and double Louis d’or, were discovered, some of them very rare. “It’s a double Louis with a long wick. It is estimated at 10,000 to 15,000 euros”, shows Florian d’Oysonville, auctioneer at Ivoire Angers, in the TF1 report at the top of this article.

The fruit of the sale is estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros

While studying the treasure, Florian found clues about the previous owner. “The owner was probably a wealthy merchant, he wasn’t just anybody. It was colossal in value at the time. Banks weren’t common so we put that in the walls. must have happened to him so that the information was not transmitted and that we discovered all this 400 years later “, explains the expert who will sell the gold coins at auction on September 29.

When you find treasure, is it really yours?

The proceeds of the sale, estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros, will be shared between François and the workers according to the law in force until July 2016. Since then, according to a new law, the archaeological heritage belongs 100% to the State. But in the case of François, it is the date of purchase of the manor, in 2012, which is authentic and not the date of discovery.

