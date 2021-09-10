Angelo Fulgini (Angers): “We don’t have time to be disappointed”

Announced leaving this summer, midfielder Angelo Fulgini (25), under contract with the SCO until 2023, had an exit voucher of € 15 million to help replenish the club’s coffers. Finally remained in Anjou at the end of the transfer window, the Franco-Ivorian player wants to help Angers, astonishing 2nd in Ligue 1, to continue his excellent start to the season.
“How did you experience this transfer window?
I experienced it as a player who belonged to the Angers SCO club. I experienced the preparation normally. Mentally I was fine. We know what happened. I am indeed here. The page is turned. I am 100% focused on my goals and those of the club. We work well with the coach (Gerald Baticle), he trust me. I moved on and I am 100% focused on the field.
We imagine that this period was mentally exhausting. Did you need time to digest?
Yes and no. The truth is, you move on quickly because you resume training the next day. You forget, you ignore that. During the international break, we worked very well. I took the opportunity to rest because I had a small sprain in my right ankle.
The successful start to the season of the SCO (2nd in L1 with 10 points out of 12 possible) helps move on?
Of course, if we had had a little worse results, it might have been more complicated. But here we work well with the staff, the players. We understand the principles of the coach. I took a sufficient step back to move on. I am someone who believes in fate. If it wasn’t the time to go, it meant it wasn’t the time.
The club had set your transfer fee at a minimum of 15 million euros. Do you have a bitterness in relation to this barrier?
No None. As I said, if my departure could help the club, that everyone was happy, that would have been wonderful. It was not the case but I have no bitterness. Nobody blocked me. Today, I am happy to be here and I will show that the story of this transfer window is over.
“When I was told I was staying, I wasn’t messing around at home. There is worse in life! “
How did you live on August 31, the last day of the transfer window?
I was in front of my TV, I waited for the news. When I was told I was staying, I wasn’t messing around at home. There is worse in life! We go back to work. We don’t have time to be disappointed. We have a season to go. We had a good start to the season, we have to continue like this. I know everyone here, I know we’re going to do great things.
You had a discussion with the coach during the preparation. Was there another one after the transfer window closed?
I’m not going to tell you what he said to himself, but yes, we had a discussion between coach and player. I know what he expects from me this season. He trusts me, the staff too. It’s up to me to give them back that trust. Today, the most important is the team, it is not the fact that Angelo Fulgini did not leave …
Are you surprised that there hasn’t been an offer to match the SCO asking price?
No, because other players are also in this situation. These are things that I cannot master. This episode is behind me. What I want is just to play football, have fun and give pleasure to the supporters.
“The main thing is to be happy and I am”
Did you have a discussion with President Saïd Chabane to understand why he refused the offers received?
I think the offers were not enough for the good of the club. I can understand that he refuses. But I don’t know more than that how many offers he received, for what amount …
Is a departure possible this winter?
We will see what will happen in the winter transfer window. I’m not leaving with a view to telling myself that I have to go this winter. I will play my football normally, trying to help the team.
You are entering your fifth season at SCO …
This is the club where I discovered Ligue 1. I went through more difficult times. Today, I am well installed, I am happy, I know everyone, I get along very well with my teammates, there is a good atmosphere. The main thing is to be happy and I am.
“The most important thing is already to be good at your club and then we can think about the selections”
Staying an extra season at Angers, is that a slowdown in your career plan?
No. Football is made like that. If you have to do one more year, well, you do it. You have to show that you can deserve to go higher. This is not a slowdown in my career, it will help me, I’m sure. I am ready to take responsibility on the pitch, to help the team as I was able to do last year. I remain in the same perspective and it will start on Sunday against Brest. “
You have dual Franco-Ivorian nationality. You have regularly worn the jersey of the France team in youth categories (including 3 selections with the Espoirs) and are regularly approached by the Ivorian Federation. Have you made progress in your choice?
No, I’m still thinking. We’ll see. It’s a bit of a complicated situation. My parents are French, I was born in Ivory Coast through my father’s work (he was military). This is not a decision to be taken lightly, I need a little time. We’ll see. The most important thing is already to be good at your club and then we can think about the selections. “