Angelo Fulgini (Angers): “We don’t have time to be disappointed”

Staying an extra season at Angers, is that a slowdown in your career plan?

No. Football is made like that. If you have to do one more year, well, you do it. You have to show that you can deserve to go higher. This is not a slowdown in my career, it will help me, I’m sure. I am ready to take responsibility on the pitch, to help the team as I was able to do last year. I remain in the same perspective and it will start on Sunday against Brest. “