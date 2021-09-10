Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine cropped by Laurent Lafitte after spoiling her new film in C à vous (VIDEO)

Anne-Elisabeth has (still) spoken too much! Guests tonight to talk about his new movie, The origin of the world, Laurent Lafitte reframed the host, with the support of the actress Hélène Vincent.
One year ago, Laurent Lafitte was to present his new feature film to the general public The origin of the world. But because of the health crisis and the confinement, the release date had to be postponed. So much so that his film is about to finally be released in theaters on Wednesday, September 15. Thus, in order to promote it, the director and actor, Hélène Vincent and Vincent Macaigne find themselves on the set of C to You this Thursday, September 9, 2021. Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, who was able to see the film in preview, does not fail to give her opinion … But also says a little too much to the taste of the actors.
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine describes several scenes of the film
From the start, the artists feel embarrassed when the presenter recounts a first scene: “What’s funny about your movie isn’t the nudity per se. There is a scene where Vincent, Karin Viard and yourself are totally naked …“, she begins to say to Hélène Vincent. Immediately, the actress cuts her off and replies: “Let’s save this for dessert“. Finally, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine reconsiders her words: “I say no more!“, she finishes. However, a few seconds later, she begins to describe another scene of the film:”You make your mother believe – I say this very quickly – that it is a Neighbors Day“, she begins again before being interrupted this time by Laurent Lafitte:”It’s a lot !“, he said to him.
“We will censor you!“
Faced with the agitation of her guests, the host of France 5 replied to the director: “Ah I said too much“. The actor of Mom or dad reiterates his remark: “You say a lot there“. The other guests immediately shared the opinion of the actor:”You say too much“, notes Hélène Vincent: “We will censor you!“, she continues. Pierre Lescure, also present on the set of C to you, reacts in turn: “We must keep the element of surprise “. Embarrassed by this situation, which is however not unprecedented, Babeth apologizes: “Good bah, sorry … What am I doing? Am I fired?she asks at the table.