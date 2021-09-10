another evacuation flight left Kabul, with French people on board

Forty-nine French nationals or members of their families are on this flight to Doha, the French foreign ministry said.

American soldiers have left Afghanistan but evacuations continue. 49 French people or members of their families were evacuated from Kabul and are on board a plane between Kabul and Doha (Qatar), the Quai d’Orsay announced on Friday September 10 in a press release. “A flight chartered by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs will ensure the transfer of these passengers to Roissy-Charles-De-Gaulle airport “, specifies the ministry.

Among the evacuees, there are three Rennes families of Afghan origin, franceinfo learned from Shah Ahmadi, a Rennes resident of Afghan origin in contact with the families there.

“All State services remain fully mobilized to ensure new evacuations as soon as possible of our compatriots who remain in place and of Afghans who are particularly threatened because of their commitments”, continues the Quai d’Orsay.





An international passenger flight had already left Kabul on Thursday, for the first time since the final withdrawal of American and NATO forces on August 30, after two very chaotic weeks at the airport in the Afghan capital. It consisted of around 100 people, including 10 Americans and 11 permanent residents of the United States, 43 Canadians and 13 Dutch.