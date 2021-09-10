Anouchka Delon very moved: she posts a rare snapshot of her father with Jean-Paul Belmondo

This Friday, September 10, 2021, Alain Delon went to the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, alongside his son, Anthony. A few hours later, it was Anouchka Delon who wished to evoke the friendship of the two movie stars on Instagram.

He said to himself “smashed“by learning of the disappearance of his friend … Monday, September 6, 2021, Jean-Paul Belmondo died at the age of 88. He leaves behind his family, millions of fans, as well as long-time friends, such as Alain Delon. While the two actors had given the reply on numerous occasions, notably in Be beautiful and stop talking, in 1958 or again Is Paris burning in 1966, Anouchka Delon wished to evoke their friendship. On Instagram, the pretty brunette shared a beautiful black and white shot where we can see Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon having a standoff. In caption, she wrote: “The clown and the august. Two monsters. Always pulling the plug, as inseparable. Never one above the other, always side by side. Forever linked. Two brothers. A family that shares the pain of the other. Jean Paul forever in our hearts, forever in the hearts of the French.“

A few hours after the announcement of the death of his friend, it was on Europe 1 that Alain Delon spoke of his immense sorrow. “It is a friend that I am losing, a colleague. We had known each other for 60 years, had worked together. I am upset. He was extraordinary in everything, with exceptional comedic strength and an irreplaceable physique. It hurts madly, but his image will remain in our hearts, that is the main thing“, he confided. While they had started together, the actor had explained:”We both made French cinema, he and I, we are two icons of French cinema, we can’t talk about one without talking about the other.“

The last meeting of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon

At the beginning of the summer, the two sacred monsters of cinema had seen each other for the last time. For Paris Match, Cyril Viguier, co-producer of the documentary Belmondo by Belmondo, said: “On June 15, at Paul’s, Quai d’Orsay, I attended their last meeting. They hadn’t seen each other for a long time. In this large apartment which overlooked the Seine, it was joyful and funny. Alain came into the living room shouting: ‘Tell me, I sent your agent the contract for Borsalino 3. Hurry up and get back, we’re shooting in September.’“While Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon were still as accomplices as ever, he added:”They were having fun like children. Often he would take his friend’s hand and often Jean-Paul would grab his arm. Between them, tenderness also passed through the look, a lot of laughter and a certain idea of ​​loyalty.“

