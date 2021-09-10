ANSES warns about the side effects of permanent hair removal

ANSES recommends spacing out the sessions by one month and using protective glasses. However, it does not recommend this practice to certain categories of people.

While permanent hair removal, or pulsed light hair removal, has attracted many people since the early 2000s, the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) warns about the effects secondary that this practice may have.

Delayed diagnosis of skin cancer

This hair removal technique which destroys the hair and its bulb by heat can have minor side effects such as burning sensations, erythema or the appearance of blisters.

But “more serious” effects are also reported by ANSES. The Agency mentions in particular pigmentation disorders, eye lesions and delayed diagnosis of skin cancer because pulsed light hair removal devices can “denature the color of precancerous lesions” notes the Agency.

Avoid areas close to the eyes

To limit the risk of these effects appearing, the authority recommends wearing protective glasses when using these devices, not to epilate areas close to the eyes, such as the eyebrows, not to use anesthetic, or to space out the sessions by at least one month.

ANSES also advises against this practice for people under the age of 15, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with a disease affecting the skin, a cutaneous abnormality, an inappropriate color of skin or hair (depigmented hair, people albino …) or who are taking a photosensitizing and anticoagulant treatment.





This type of hair removal is also not recommended in case of tattooing on the targeted area, and before or after being exposed to UV, whether natural or artificial.

Better supervise the market

Faced with these risks, ANSES calls for stricter regulations for permanent hair removal devices. Since May 26, 2021, these pulsed light devices, which were not subject to specific regulations, have been governed by the new European regulations relating to medical devices.

“The functioning and the principles of interaction with the skin may be misunderstood or misunderstood by some professionals and individuals. It is therefore necessary to better regulate the market for devices and the use of this technology to limit the undesirable effects. “explains Rémi Poirier, expert appraisal coordinator at ANSES.

“Preliminary tolerance studies (…) as rigorous as those carried out for medical devices” should be implemented by manufacturers, also considers Rémi Poirier.

Finally, the Agency recommends “the construction of a specific training framework for the use of devices” in order to overcome the current lack of training obligation for those who practice it.