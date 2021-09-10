applause and lively emotion, return to the funeral

BELMONDO. Jean-Paul Belmondo’s funeral ended on Friday morning. Many personalities have described a ceremony “in the image” of the Magnificent. Bébel’s coffin came out to the applause of the crowd present. The direct.

14:48 – The highlights of the funeral: Alain Delon reflects on Belmondo’s coffin One of the highlights of the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo was the arrival of Alain Delon, after having stood out by his absence during the national tribute paid Thursday at the Invalides. The actor entered the church of Saint-Germain-des-Près to the applause of the public and gathered in the church on the coffin of his friend. “When Alain Delon came to the coffin to greet him, it was a great emotion, because it is all the French cinema that is gathered, commented Michel Leeb to BFM TV at the end of the funeral. a very strong emotion in the assembly. These are two great actors who have always accompanied us until now, it is Magnifique! ”

14:38 – The highlights of the funeral: the standing ovation of Claude Lelouch According to those present at the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the highlights of the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo was the standing ovation in the church initiated by Claude Lelouch. The director who directed him in many films also read a “very loud” speech according to observers to pay a final tribute to the actor and friend.

14:16 – For Cédric Klapisch, “this day looks like him” The director Cédric Klapisch, who had the chance to turn Jean-Paul Belmondo in his films, declared that “this day [d’obsèques, ndlr] looks like him. He had a wonderful life. What a beautiful life ! There is obviously sadness that he is gone but he also conveys this joy. “

13:56 – Jean-Paul Belmondo is like “the Eiffel Tower” Michel Hazanavicius reveals that he “would compare” Belmondo “to the Eiffel Tower, it belongs to everyone, we all have a story with Jean-Paul Belmondo. For those under 60, it has always been there. It emanated from him a kind of breath. He always went towards others. He listened a lot and preferred to talk about others than himself. “

13:48 – Cédric Klapisch remembers Belmondo “always exceeded the limits” Cédric Klapisch, who directed Jean-Paul Belmondo in “Maybe” released in 1999, “there is almost a notion of privilege to have shared” a shoot with him “it was moving, what happened. There was applause when normally it is not done but for him we did it because he always exceeded the limits. “



13:41 – For Rachid Ferrache, “it was very hard although it was very bright” Rachid Ferrache, friend of Jean-Paul Belmondo, reacted to the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo at the exit of the Saint-Germain-des-Près church: “for me it was very hard although it was very bright. Claude Lelouch throwing a standing ovation in a church, it’s pretty incredible “” I’m sure from where he is he kicked a cloud so that there would be sunshine. “

13:33 – “When Alain Delon came to the coffin to greet him, it was a great emotion” Michel Leeb, present at the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, revealed at the exit of the church that Alain Delon had meditated on Bébel’s coffin. “When Alain Delon came to the coffin to greet him, it was a great emotion, because it is all the French cinema that is brought together. There was a very strong emotion in the assembly. These are two great actors who have always been with us until now, it’s Magnificent! “

13:26 – The hearse walks away to applause, for the last time Around 1:30 p.m. this Friday, the hearse carrying the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo ended up moving away from the forecourt of the Saint-Germain-des-Près church to go to a Parisian cemetery for cremation, where only the family is allowed to surrender. For the last time, the French present on the spot applauded the actor warmly.

13:21 – “It was a ceremony in the image of Jean-Paul” for Dany Boon Dany Boon was present during the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, noting that the standing ovation at the end of the ceremony was at the initiative of Claude Lelouch. “It was a ceremony in the image of Jean-Paul,” he notes. “We grew up with Jean-Paul, it’s very strange to say to himself that he is no longer there, even if he remains what he did, his films, and his great kindness and tenderness that he had for the people.”

13:16 – “Claude Lelouch’s speech was the speech of an artist” according to Véronique Jannot Véronique Jannot had a few words with BFM TV about the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo: “Claude Lelouch’s speech was the speech of an artist”. She refuses to summarize the speech in a few words. “You have to keep smiling, that’s what it takes to pay tribute to him.”

13:10 – “We say goodbye to a friend” For Antoine Dulery At the exit of the church, Antoine Dulery had a few words to reveal the way in which the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo took place: “We say goodbye to a friend, a wonderful man, he describes to BFM TV. I had the good fortune to be friends with him for 25 years … It’s very moving. ” He revealed that he “laughed a lot with Jean-Paul, I will miss him dearly. It was very important for me to be there to pay tribute to him.”

13:03 – VIDEO. Images of the departure of Jean-Paul Belmondo’s coffin The end of Jean-Paul Belmondo’s funeral was very emotional, with the applause that greeted the departure of the coffin on the hearse at the exit of the church of Saint-Germain-des-Près. Below are the images from BFM TV.

12:56 – Tears and applause for the departure of Bébel’s coffin The coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo, installed on the hearse, is greeted with applause from the public and the guests for this last farewell, while the family and especially the actor’s grandchildren find it difficult to hide their tears so that the guests offer them their condolences.

12:53 – Jean-Paul Belmondo’s coffin leaves the church to applause After a long funeral, the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo leaves the church of Saint-Germain-des-Près. After the exit of the first guests, mainly celebrities, the public gathered behind the security gates and the guests present in the church applaud for the last time the one who was also nicknamed the Magnificent, while the hearse walks away for the cremation.

12:51 – What did Jean-Paul Belmondo’s funeral consist of? During the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo, BFM TV tells us that several texts, religious but not that, were read by the relatives present. Victor Belmondo paid tribute to his grandfather, while Claude Lelouch and actor Albert Dupontel spoke, as did the actor’s sister. However, we do not know precisely what these certainly very moving speeches told.

