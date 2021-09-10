Apple, an appointment for the new iPhone 13

Apple is in fact preparing, from Tuesday, to present its iPhone 13. We talk about it in this first daily of the day!

Rumors are growing about future models of iPhone 13. We can expect 4 of them, the mini, the 13, the 13 pro and the 13 pro max. For the last two, rumors speak of an oled screen in 120 hertz or the possibility of filming in 8k. For the mini and the 13, we would rather be on 60 hertz. It should also be noted that the charger would still not make its return in the boxes of iPhone 13. Analysts, concerning the price, are divided. Some believe that the novelties would not justify a price increase, but others expect the semiconductor shortage to be passed on to prices. We can therefore expect, on the basis of iPhones 12, models between 800 and 1250 euros.





What about the rest?

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected, which Bloomberg says may be postponed due to a design issue preventing mass production. Rumors mention the Touch ID and a new mini or micro led screen with a focus on health. We also hope to have news on the Airpods 3, the keynote of which will be covered here as well.