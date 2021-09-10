More

    Apple, an appointment for the new iPhone 13

    Technology


    Apple is in fact preparing, from Tuesday, to present its iPhone 13. We talk about it in this first daily of the day!

    Rumors are growing about future models of iPhone 13. We can expect 4 of them, the mini, the 13, the 13 pro and the 13 pro max. For the last two, rumors speak of an oled screen in 120 hertz or the possibility of filming in 8k. For the mini and the 13, we would rather be on 60 hertz. It should also be noted that the charger would still not make its return in the boxes of iPhone 13. Analysts, concerning the price, are divided. Some believe that the novelties would not justify a price increase, but others expect the semiconductor shortage to be passed on to prices. We can therefore expect, on the basis of iPhones 12, models between 800 and 1250 euros.


    What about the rest?

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected, which Bloomberg says may be postponed due to a design issue preventing mass production. Rumors mention the Touch ID and a new mini or micro led screen with a focus on health. We also hope to have news on the Airpods 3, the keynote of which will be covered here as well.

    Profile of Scriltarl_, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Scriltarl_, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlehis arrival, his beginnings, Puel, Lyon … Ramirez answers everything!
    Next articleAudiences 8 pm: Less than a million between the newspapers of TF1 and France 2 – Cyril Hanouna on C8 approaches “Quotidien” on TMC with less than 200,000 difference

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC