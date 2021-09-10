Apple must open its payment system, orders US justice

Justice partly gives reason to the creators of Fortnite in the standoff between them and Apple. But its founder is dissatisfied with the judgment.

Epic Games has won a focal point in the legal battle between it and Apple. In her judgment rendered this Friday, judge Yvonne Gonzales agrees with the creators of the video game Fortnite in what constitutes the heart of their dispute with the giant of Silicon Valley.

Epic Games believes that Apple does not have the right to impose its payment system, which comes with a commission of 30 to 15%, on application developers present on the App Store. American justice goes in the direction of Epic. The verdict states that Apple should not prevent app developers from redirecting their users to other payment systems when they want to make an in-app purchase – like buying clothes for Fortnite characters. This must take the form of a link directing the user to an external website.

At the beginning of September, Apple announced that it would allow the presence of these redirect links for media applications like those of Netflix, Spotify, or those of news sites. A concession granted to settle a dispute with the Japanese competition authority. But it excluded video game apps which, with their microtransactions, are by far the most lucrative on the App Store. Now all developers can escape Apple’s commissions. Unless the firm appeals the judgment, which it has not announced.





Epic to pay Apple millions of dollars

Judge Yvonne Gonzales, however, finds Epic Games wrong for the other points it raised during the trial. No, Apple is not in a position of monople in the market held by the courts, which is that of transactions in video games on mobile devices. “The court confirms what we have known for a long time: the App Store does not violate antitrust laws. The court admits, ‘success is not illegal’», Comments the American group.

Epic Games is also ordered to compensate Apple for not having respected its contract. In August 2020, the studio had introduced in the iPhone application of its game Fortnite an update showing the payment system of Epic Games within the game itself. A practice prohibited by Apple, and which had resulted in removing Fortnite from the AppStore. For this breach of contract, Epic owes Apple tens of millions of dollars.

Against all expectations, this verdict does not satisfy Tim Sweeney, the boss of Epic Games. On Twitter, he says that “Fortnite will not return to the App Store until Epic can offer its payment system fairly against that of Apple“. He believes that alternative payment systems should appear within applications, and not be present as a link to an external site – a move that may discourage consumers. The showdown is not over.