Are you finally eligible for fiber? Arcep updates its official map

The regulator’s interactive map, allowing monitoring of the progress of fiber deployments, has just been updated with updated data.

For the sake of transparency around the deployment of very high-speed Internet in France, Arcep has put an interactive fiber deployment map online. Accessible to the general public at cartefibre.arcep.fr, this allows you to find out whether or not you are eligible for very high-speed Internet by viewing the coverage in your town. This has just received an update thanks to data collected in open data for the second quarter of 2021, i.e. on June 30.

When the map is zoomed to district level, the addresses listed by the various infrastructure operators are displayed, represented by a dot, the color of which varies according to the progress of the deployment.





The next update will be made on December 2, says the regulator. At the end of June, 27 million locals were eligible for FttH offers, an increase of 30% in one year. A quarter of them are located in very dense areas, half in the “AMII” zone and the last quarter in a public initiative zone.

Click on the map below to find out if you are in an area eligible for fiber or planning to be.