Argentina beat Bolivia thanks to a hat-trick from Messi / CDM 2022 / Qualifiers / Argentina-Bolivia (3-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Messi (14e, 65e, 88e) for the Albiceleste

Five days after the terrible imbroglio against Brazil, Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina had no trouble digesting this stormy episode. Winner (1-0) of a weak Bolivian team in a full Monumental this Thursday, theAlbiceleste thus celebrated in the best possible way his reunion with his audience, who had not attended a match of his home selection since June 2019. And inevitably, the master of ceremonies was called Lionel Messi. Visibly in good shape and unstoppable for the Verde, the number 10 is a treat after only a quarter of an hour of play: small bridge followed by a silky roll up twenty meters from the opposing goals (1-0, 14e). In the process, Lautaro Martínez thinks of doubling the bet by taking a magnificent cross from the outside of Ángel Di María’s foot, finally refused for a slight offside from the Inter striker. Insufficient to slow down the offensives of the winners of the last Copa América (23 shots at 7, 71% of ball possession), which however lacked precision in the last gesture.



A problem that does not concern the Pulga, which goes for his double in the second half after a superb collective action, the bit of success that is needed as a bonus (2-0, 65e). A 78e goal in 153 selections which allows him to become the best South American scorer in the history of selection ahead of Pelé (77 pawns). The six-fold Golden Ball will even plant two more times, each time in perfect fox surfaces. If the first attempt is aborted for an obvious offside, Lionel Messi quickly learns from his mistakes and finally scores his 79th goal at the very end of the game. (3-0, 88e). A festival and an easy success that allows Lionel Scaloni’s men to secure their second place (18 points) in these qualifiers in the South American zone for the 2022 World Cup, with three points and one game less than Uruguay , third.





78 – Lionel Messi has scored his 78th goal for Argentina, surpassing Pelé as the top scorer of any South American National Team. Update. https://t.co/puuYFJK70s – OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) September 10, 2021

Argentina (4-4-2): Musso – Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi (Martínez Quarta, 82e), Acuña – Di María (González, 71e), De Paul (Palacios, 82e), Paredes, Gómez (Correa, 62e) – Messi, Martínez (Correa, 71e). Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Bolivia (5-3-2): Lamp – Sagredo (Villamíl, 77e), Jusino, Haquin, Quinteros, Sagredo – Saavedra (Fernández, 68e), Justiniano, Villarroel (Vaca, 46e) – Vaca (Algaraña, 68e), Moreno. Coach: César Farías.

