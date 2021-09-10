More

    Argentina wins Bolivia, Brazil does not tremble against Peru

    After the poor spectacle offered during the Brazil-Argentina clash, the South American nations met for the ninth day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. A controversial day since it took place just before the resumption of European championships, thus depriving several clubs of players affected by this international break. But that night, the spectacle offered, especially in Argentina, made us forget, for a while, all these quarrels. Reigning South American champion, the Albiceleste hosted Bolivia at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.


    An event since the partners of Lionel Messi found their audience for the first time since March 2022. A unique moment which turned into an exceptional evening. Thanks to a hat-trick from Messi, Argentina easily won at home (3-0), retaining second place in the standings, behind Brazil. The Auriverdes didn’t tremble either. At Recif, Neymar and his team won 2-0 and the Parisian scored the second goal. For its part, Uruguay without Edinson Cavani could count on Gaston Pereiro to win 1-0 against Ecuador.

    The results of the evening:

    • Paraguay-Venezuela: 2-1
    • Uruguay-Ecuador: 1-0
    • Colombia-Chile: 3-1
    • Argentina-Bolivia: 3-0
    • Brazil-Peru: 2-0


