Artus reveals he accepted TF1’s proposal thanks to the Legends Office (VIDEO)

Guest of The original band on France Inter, Artus made some revelations about its participation in Dance with the stars, which oddly has a link with his role in The office of legends.
Revealed by the show We just want to laugh about it, Artus has come a long way since then. The comedian is notably featured in the comedy Spoiled rotten, which brings together Gérard Jugnot, Tom Leeb, Camille Lou and Louka Meliava. In 2016, the comedian launched a surprising new challenge: participate in Dance with the stars. And against all odds, the outsider of the competition had climbed to third place on the podium. Guest of Nagui on France Inter in The original band, he returned to his participation in the program, but also on his role in the successful canal + series, the Legends office. And the two are strangely related.
Artus details his “Career Objective” and surprises Leïla Kaddour
“When you do Dance with the stars, you introduce yourself to the production of Legends office. That is to say that you present yourself spontaneously “, asked Leïla Kaddour. “It was my agent at the time who put me on this casting. I went there saying to myself ‘frankly, I’m wasting an hour of my time“, retorted Artus, immediately interrupted by the journalist. “They won’t take me because I do Dance with the stars“, she noted. The comedian therefore explained to him that he had not yet said yes to the TF1 show. “I wouldn’t have done Dance with the stars if I hadn’t had The office of legends“, he even told her. Nagui saw in this reflection a clever “Career Objective”. “He thinks the guy. Looks like he is dumb,” had fun the presenter of Do not forget the lyrics.
The production of Legends office did not attach any importance to it
“In real life, it was once that I had The office of legends, that I said to myself: ‘Ok, I do Dance with the stars”, underlined the humorist, surprising his interlocutors. And the production of the series saw no problem, contrary to what the host of France 2 might have thought. “I was already afraid that by leaving Ruquier and all, humorist. Except that in fact Eric Rochant has no idea what it is”, continued Artus, while Gérard Jugnot remarked that the director had mostly detected a good actor. Leïla Kaddour therefore revived her guest to understand why he had wanted to DALS. “It was the challenge that I liked and then the side a little … I don’t want to say spokesperson for the big guys. But I knew I had the rhythm. And show that maybe you called me to be the big ridiculous one on the floor, but I’m going to show you that in fact I can give you a little middle finger “, concluded the one who met his wife thanks to the TF1 program.